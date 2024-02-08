Police investigating reports of door handles being tampered with in Glengormley
Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Mayfield Drive area of Glengormley early this morning (Thursday).
PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said they were made aware around 1.30am that an unknown suspect may have been tampering with door handles in the area.
"If you have any information or CCTV footage that may assist police with our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting serial 83 of 8/2/24,” police added.