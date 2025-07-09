Two people are due to appear in court on theft-related charges after a car was stopped and searched in Co Tyrone on Tuesday (July 8).

Police say Interceptors from Sprucefield carried out a pre-emptive stop on a blue Audi A3 as it travelled through Dungannon towards Donaghmore.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 9), the PSNI said: “It had been reported to have been involved in retail thefts in the Aughnacloy, Lurgan and Banbridge areas in the last week.

Police stopped and searched this blue Audi. Photo provided by PSNI

"When the vehicle was stopped we carried out a search of it and located a foil-lined holdall which was used during the thefts."

Police added that both occupants were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft, and the driver was also arrested for having no insurance and no driving licence. The vehicle was seized.

“Officers from Mid Ulster have progressed the investigation further today and both individuals will be appearing in Strabane Court tomorrow morning,” police said.