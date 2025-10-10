Police are investigating a report of a street robbery in an alleyway between Rathenraw industrial and housing estate in Antrim on Tuesday, October 7 between 3:55pm-4:15pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two male suspects have been mentioned.

One male was described as having fair skin, in his 20s, clean shaven and of a slim build with a prominent jawline, around 5'8-6ft in height, wearing a grey tracksuit and a grey cap.

The second male was described as having tanned skin with facial stubble, also around 5'8-6ft and wearing a navy school uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating a report of a street robbery in an alleyway between Rathenraw industrial and housing estate in Antrim on Tuesday, October 7 between 3:55pm-4:15pm. Photo: NI World

PSNI are keen to speak to anyone who may know or have observed males matching this description in the vicinity or Rathenraw, Antrim, or any residents that may have CCTV that could assist with police enquiries.

“Please contact 101 or go online, quoting the reference number 1165 of 07/10/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”