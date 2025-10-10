Police investigating robbery between Rathenraw industrial and housing estate in Antrim
Two male suspects have been mentioned.
One male was described as having fair skin, in his 20s, clean shaven and of a slim build with a prominent jawline, around 5'8-6ft in height, wearing a grey tracksuit and a grey cap.
The second male was described as having tanned skin with facial stubble, also around 5'8-6ft and wearing a navy school uniform.
PSNI are keen to speak to anyone who may know or have observed males matching this description in the vicinity or Rathenraw, Antrim, or any residents that may have CCTV that could assist with police enquiries.
“Please contact 101 or go online, quoting the reference number 1165 of 07/10/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”