Police investigating sexual assault seek dashcam footage from motorists driving through Dungannon
Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place on the morning of Saturday, December 16 in the Dungannon area.
The incident occurred between 7.50am and 8am on the Killyman Road.
Police are appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed the assault or anything suspicious along the Killyman Road, especially between Cloisters and the Killymerron Park area, to come forward.
They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of their journey along Killyman Road.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 563 of 16/12/23.