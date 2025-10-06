Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of Jubilee Way in Newtownabbey on the morning of Monday, October 6.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Mullan said: "We received a report at around 8.10am in relation to an interaction between a woman in a vehicle and a school child.

“We take every report of this nature very seriously and would like to reassure the local community that our officers investigate each one thoroughly. We're aware of some online speculation regarding this morning's report and would encourage people not to engage in this, as it is unhelpful and the facts can often become distorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 219 of 06/10/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org/.”