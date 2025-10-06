Police investigating 'suspicious activity' in Newtownabbey after child approached
Chief Inspector Mullan said: "We received a report at around 8.10am in relation to an interaction between a woman in a vehicle and a school child.
“We take every report of this nature very seriously and would like to reassure the local community that our officers investigate each one thoroughly. We're aware of some online speculation regarding this morning's report and would encourage people not to engage in this, as it is unhelpful and the facts can often become distorted.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 219 of 06/10/25.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org/.”