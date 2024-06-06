Police investigating the New IRA search Rasharkin area for second day running

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:03 BST
Police investigating the New IRA are carrying out searches in the Rasharkin area for the second day running.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the New IRA, are carrying out searches in the areas of Glenbuck Road, Rasharkin and Duneany Road, Rasharkin this morning, Thursday 6th June.

"This follows on from searches in the North Antrim area yesterday. There are no further updates at this time.”