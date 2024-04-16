Police investigating theft of fire-damaged black Range Rover last seen on hard shoulder at Moira

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to the theft of black Range Rover 1968 which has sustained major fire damage.
In a statement this evening (Tuesday, April 16), the PSNI said: “The burnt vehicle was left on the hard shoulder on the Glenavy Road, Moira, to be recovered however the vehicle can no longer be located by the owner.

"The vehicle was last seen on the hard shoulder at 1700 hours on Sunday 14/04/2024.

"Police are requesting for anyone who has any information, please call 101 quoting reference 887 15/04/2024.”