Police issue appeal after blue River Island purse stolen from shopping trolley in Ballymena
Police are appealing for witnesses after a purse was stolen from outside Tesco, Larne Road Link, Ballymena, on Sunday, April 21.
Outlining the incident, which occurred between 5.15pm and 6.00pm, the PSNI said: “A female has reported to police that she has placed her purse in a trolley at the trolley bay at the right side, outside the store. She has returned to find the purse has gone. The item is described as a blue River Island purse.
"If you were in the area at this time and noticed anything suspicious or have any information concerning this incident that might assist police in the investigation, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 1389 of 21/04/2024.