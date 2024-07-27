Police issue appeal after vehicles damaged in Limavady
Police are appealing for information after two vehicles were damaged in Limavady on Saturday, July 27.
The incident, in which the vehicles had their windows smashed, happened on Irish Green Street in the early hours of the morning.
Anybody who has information that can help with police with their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting CW 156-270424.