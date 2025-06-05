Police issue appeal after young male seen damaging vehicles in Dromore
Police are seeking information after a number of vehicles were damaged in Dromore.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 4, at approximately 4pm in the vicinity of Lynn Avenue.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “A young male was seen in the area causing damage to the bodywork of several vehicles in the area.
"If anyone has any information that may assist with the investigation please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1086 of 04/06/25.”