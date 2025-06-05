Police are seeking information after a number of vehicles were damaged in Dromore.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 4, at approximately 4pm in the vicinity of Lynn Avenue.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “A young male was seen in the area causing damage to the bodywork of several vehicles in the area.

"If anyone has any information that may assist with the investigation please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1086 of 04/06/25.”