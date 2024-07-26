Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are continuing to investigate a recent firearms-related report in Downpatrick

In a statement issued on Friday, July 26, Detective Inspector Johnston said: “Police received a report at approximately 3.45pm on Saturday, 20th July of a shooting at a bowling club in the Owenbeg Avenue area of Downpatrick.

“It was reported a man, aged in his 40s, and a teenage girl sustained injuries after being shot at with a suspected pellet gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The injuries were not life-threatening and enquiries are continuing to determine where exactly the shots were fired from.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Photo by Pacemaker

“Two men, aged 22 and 18, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. They were both later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.”

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1053 20/07/24.