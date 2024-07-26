Police issue appeal for information over shooting at bowling club in Downpatrick
In a statement issued on Friday, July 26, Detective Inspector Johnston said: “Police received a report at approximately 3.45pm on Saturday, 20th July of a shooting at a bowling club in the Owenbeg Avenue area of Downpatrick.
“It was reported a man, aged in his 40s, and a teenage girl sustained injuries after being shot at with a suspected pellet gun.
“The injuries were not life-threatening and enquiries are continuing to determine where exactly the shots were fired from.
“Two men, aged 22 and 18, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. They were both later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.”
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1053 20/07/24.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.