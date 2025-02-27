Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred around 4pm on Wednesday (February 26).

In a statement, the PSNI added: “A silver vehicle has struck the back of a red Toyota Yaris and driven off as both vehicles approached the Nutts Corner Roundabout coming from Dundrod.

"If anyone has any information that could help us identify the silver vehicle please contact 101 and quote serial 1236 of 26/02/25. You can also use our online reporting tool.”