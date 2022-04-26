Police issue craft fair scam warning

Members of the public have also raised concerns that the issue may be more widespread than it first appeared.

Mid and East Antim police posted a warning on social media urging the public to be aware of what they describe as a possible scam involving a person trying to get others to sign up to a craft / antique fair at Galgorm Resort in Ballymena.

Police say the caller said the event was taking place between May 27-29 and the cost would be £75 for three days.

Police are warning anyone offered to sign up for a place at a craft fair to be vigiliant.

“The Galgorm have confirmed no such fair is taking place and has not been booked with them,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged anyone who has been a victim of this scam to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 828 of 25/03/22.

However, on reading the warning, a number of people raised their suspicions about approaches they had received to pay up for stalls at similar events in various parts of Northern Ireland.

Some of the locations the concerned members of the public mentioned were Portadown, Craigavon, Strabane and Newtownards.