Police issue descriptions of pair suspected of stealing £1,000 engagement ring from Ballycastle shop
Police are on the hunt for two men who snatched an engagement ring worth almost £1,000 from a north Antrim shop.
The theft took place in a shop on Ann Street in Ballycastle on Saturday, September 30 at around 11.45am.
A PSNI spokesperson said two males entered the shop and made off with the engagement ring valued at £995.
"One male is described as 6 ft, with blonde hair, wearing a dark tracksuit and trainers. The other is described as 5 ft 8”, of slim build, with dark hair, also wearing a tracksuit.
"If anyone saw anything suspicious or two males matching the description above please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 750-30/09/23,” the spokesperson added.