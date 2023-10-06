Register
Police issue descriptions of pair suspected of stealing £1,000 engagement ring from Ballycastle shop

Police are on the hunt for two men who snatched an engagement ring worth almost £1,000 from a north Antrim shop.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:10 BST
The theft took place in a shop on Ann Street in Ballycastle on Saturday, September 30 at around 11.45am.

A PSNI spokesperson said two males entered the shop and made off with the engagement ring valued at £995.

"One male is described as 6 ft, with blonde hair, wearing a dark tracksuit and trainers. The other is described as 5 ft 8”, of slim build, with dark hair, also wearing a tracksuit.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious or two males matching the description above please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 750-30/09/23,” the spokesperson added.