Police in Portadown are appealing for information in relation to a burglary in the Charnwood Grange area.

The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 8pm on Monday (November 11).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “We are appealing to anyone in the Charnwood Grange and surrounding areas who may have witnessed anything which could assist police with their investigation. Please contact 101 ref 1541 of 11/11/24.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"With the dark nights upon us, it’s important to review home security. Before leaving your home ensure all doors/windows are locked, consider use of home alarms, lighting and CCTV to deter these opportunist.

"Very often, the most vulnerable members of our society are targeted so please also consider checking in on friends and family who you may feel could be particularly vulnerable to this type of crime.

"We will continue to maintain a visible presence to the best of our ability to deter and continue to protect you and your property.”