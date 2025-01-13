Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary at a residence on Hyde Park Road, Mallusk, (close to Mill Bridge area) on Sunday, January 12, between 6.45pm and 8.15pm.

In a statement, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: ““If you can assist police in their enquiries into observing anything suspicious in this area at this time, please contact 101 and quote serial 1154 of 12/1/25.

"Please also continue to be mindful of your own personal security.