Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch are appealing to the public for information in relation to the 1972 murder of Joseph Leitch.

Detective Inspector McCrissican said: "Mr Leitch, a 72 year old retired farmer, lived alone at his property in The Craigs, Cullybackey.

"On Saturday, April 22, 1972, at approximately 12:15 am he returned home after visiting his nephew and sister, a short distance away.

"Mr Leitch's body was discovered that evening by a neighbour who had called to visit him. It was later concluded he had died from gunshot wounds.

Mr Leitch. Photo: PSNI

"We are keen to establish Mr Leitch's activities on this day, more specifically, if he attended the Fairhill Market in Ballymena, which was part of his routine. It remains unclear whether the murder took place before or after a possible visit to the market.

"One line of enquiry we have focused on is the possibility that Mr Leitch's murder was connected to a robbery.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have known Joseph Leitch, seen him that day or recalls anything – no matter how small – that might assist the enquiry.

"This renewed appeal is being made with the support of the victim’s family."

Anyone who has any information is asked that could assist with the investigation is asked to please contact officers on 101. You can also make a report online at psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Detective Inspector McCrissican added: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/.”