Police have urged parents to monitor their children’s social media activities to ensure they don’t get involved in organised fighting.

“With just one punch, lives can be destroyed and families' lives ruined forever, and any organised fights amongst young people, must stop immediately before someone gets seriously hurt,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.

"What may start off between one or two people can quickly escalate, and the potential for serious injury cannot be underestimated, younger children in particular could find themselves in a situation that is potentially very dangerous.

"We are giving fair and due warning that anyone caught engaging in this reckless activity will face the consequences of their actions, and could run the risk of ending up with a criminal record, which will impact on the rest of their lives.

Police are asking for parents and guardians to be in frequent contact with their children as to their whereabouts throughout the day to ensure they are not engaging in organised fighting. Picture: Dan Burton on Unsplash

"Your Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to work tirelessly with a wide range of partners on a number of programmes to educate children about positive lifestyle choices, and to help provide schemes that constructively engage and challenge these young people. However, we must stress that this is not an issue that can be addressed by police alone.

"We are asking all parents and guardians of young people to take responsibility and to know what their children are up to when they leave the house - even more so this half term, when they are likely to be out and about.