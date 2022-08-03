Police issue warning to young people causing damage at The Hollows building sites

In an appeal to the public, Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team urged parents and local residents to assist in stamping out the problem.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of ongoing issues in recent months within the new-builds in The Hollows, Lurgan.

“This is a building site under construction, and we are highly concerned to receive reports of young people gaining access to the site and climbing on the scaffolding.

An area under construction at The Hollows, Lurgan. Picture: PSNI

“Not only is this a major safety issue, but there is also damage being caused to the properties under construction, which is costing a large amount to replace.

“Parents, we would encourage you to chat to your children about the risks that this could pose and know where your children are playing. If they are found by Police causing damage within this site it could lead to a criminal record.

“Residents, we would request that you contact police at the time of any incidents occurring, and provide us with as much detail as possible – descriptions, timings, direction of travel, etc.