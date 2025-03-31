Police issue witness appeal after caravan torched in Ballynahinch arson attack
It was reported around 12.10am on Sunday, March 23, that a caravan had been set alight in the Creevyargon Road area of the town.
In a statement issued on Monday (March 31), the PSNI added: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
"The caravan was completely burnt out as a result of the fire. No one was in the caravan at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries.
"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 16 23/03/25."
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.