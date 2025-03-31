Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a caravan was destroyed in an arson attack in Ballynahinch.

It was reported around 12.10am on Sunday, March 23, that a caravan had been set alight in the Creevyargon Road area of the town.

In a statement issued on Monday (March 31), the PSNI added: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

"The caravan was completely burnt out as a result of the fire. No one was in the caravan at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Image: NIFRS

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 16 23/03/25."

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.