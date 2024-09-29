Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information in regards to a serious assault that occurred on Mandeville Street, Portadown, around 1.20am on Sunday (September 29).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are keen to speak with a male in his mid 20’s wearing a grey body warmer and black jeans.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information in regards to it please contact police via 101 and quote police reference number 162-29/09/2024.”