Police are appealing for information after a report of an altercation between a man and a woman in the Dungiven area last night (Saturday).

It was reported that a man, described as being aged in his 50s, wearing a hat and body warmer, and a woman, aged in her teens or early 20s, with glasses and dressed in dark clothing, were involved in an altercation on the Ballyquin Road between Dungiven and Limavady at around 8.45pm.

The PSNI say the man and woman then got into a dark coloured small van, possibly a Volkswagen Caddy or Citroen Berlingo, and drove off in the direction of Limavady. The van may have had a partial registration of VUI.

Officers are also interested in any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage. Photo: National World

Police are keen to speak to either of the people involved, or anyone who was in the Ballyquin Road area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night. Officers are also interested in any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area between these times. You can contact police on 101 quoting reference of 1546 06/01/24.