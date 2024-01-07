Police keen to speak to man (50s) and woman (20s) reported to be involved in Dungiven 'altercation'
It was reported that a man, described as being aged in his 50s, wearing a hat and body warmer, and a woman, aged in her teens or early 20s, with glasses and dressed in dark clothing, were involved in an altercation on the Ballyquin Road between Dungiven and Limavady at around 8.45pm.
The PSNI say the man and woman then got into a dark coloured small van, possibly a Volkswagen Caddy or Citroen Berlingo, and drove off in the direction of Limavady. The van may have had a partial registration of VUI.
Police are keen to speak to either of the people involved, or anyone who was in the Ballyquin Road area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night. Officers are also interested in any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area between these times. You can contact police on 101 quoting reference of 1546 06/01/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.