The PSNI Larne enquiry office will be closed on Monday August 12 and Tuesday August 13 2024.

A police spokesperson said: “For those who require face to face interaction, the Antrim office will be open as normal from 11am to 7pm, to support victims of crime and enable crimes to be reported in a timely manner.

"As always, we can be contacted during an emergency by dialling 999 or if a non emergency by dialing 101 on via online reporting.”