Police launch appeal after 'car set on fire' in Antrim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (February 6), Inspector McKenna said: “Officers received a report shortly after 10pm last night, that a car was alight outside a property in the Eskylane Road area.
“When officers arrived, the fire had been extinguished by a nearby resident who used buckets of water to prevent the fire from spreading.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended to review damage caused, which we are treating as deliberate.
“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1928 05/02/24.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/iPWiB
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at https://orlo.uk/T14Yr”