Police launch appeal after report of dangerous driving on M2
Police are appealing for information after a car used the hard shoulder to undertake a lorry on the M2 motorway.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commenting on March 28, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road Policing Officers are investigating an incident of dangerous driving on the M2 southbound in the area of Sandyknowes on March 20 around 9pm, where a dark coloured saloon-type vehicle undertook an HGV by using the hard shoulder.
“If you witnessed this, or may have dashcam footage, please make contact with police via 101 and quoting 1976 of 20/03/2024.”