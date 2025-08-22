Police launch murder inquiry after a man is stabbed in Dunmurry
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.
"A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
"At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.”
You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org