Police launch murder inquiry after a man is stabbed in Dunmurry

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a reported stabbing in Dunmurry last night (Thursday, August 21).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry. Pic credit: Google

"At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.”

You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org