Police launch murder investigation

Detectives investigating an incident at a house in Donard Drive in Lisburn, on Tuesday February 1, have launched a murder investigation following the death of 53 year old Eugene McCormack on Tuesday February 8.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:00 pm

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Eugene was assaulted during the incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to hospital where tragically he passed away yesterday.

“A 30 year old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Eugene McCormack

