Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation following an assault on a man in Rasharkin on Sunday 16 April.

In a statement, PSNI said: “Sadly, the man found unconscious at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area died just over one week later, on Monday 24 April.

"Officers have now named the deceased as Paul Francis O’Boyle. Paul, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was 58 years old and from Rasharkin."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning, 26 April, on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody at this time.

Police have launched a murder inquiry

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”

Advertisement

Advertisement