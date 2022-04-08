Loading...

Police locate cannabis plants in Larne

Police have appealed to residents to report any information about the misuse of drugs in Mid and East Antrim after officers found a number of cannabis plants in Larne last night (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Commenting on the seizure in a social media post this morning (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Last night officers from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a property and detected a number of cannabis plants being cultivated.

“The offender was interviewed and a file will now be prepared, to be sent to the PPS.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area, call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The drugs were located by officers from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team.

