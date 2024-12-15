Police name victim of ‘brutal and senseless’ Banbridge murder

Two men have been arrested and a murder enquiry launched by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team following the death of a woman in Banbridge.

They have also named the victim as 40-year-old Karen Cummings.

Detective Inspector Miller said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening, 14th December of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, 14th December on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances that led to this brutal and senseless murder.”

District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Cummings’ family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

“Cordons remain in place today, Sunday 15th December, and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence.

“Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“Local people will see our officers in and around the area. Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1293 14/12/24.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T22-P01)

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.