Jamie Stewart Barrack (18), a mechanic, of Nether Overhill in New Pitsligo near Fraserburgh in Scotland, was detected in a Volkswagen Golf at the M22 motorway near Randalstown at 4pm on Easter Monday - April 10 - this year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday but a defence lawyer said his client was pleading guilty to charges of exceeding a 70mph speed limit and using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition. The vehicle had a yellow "CB aerial" on the roof "and the bonnet was lifting up at the front", a prosecutor said.

Police joined the motorway but "lost sight of the car" but a short time later they saw a vehicle matching the description and there was no CB aerial attached.

Ballymena courthouse.

The registration was confirmed and police asked the motorist to stop and they spoke to the defendant who was the driver. Yellow paint marks were on the roof which indicated that the aerial had previously been attached, the prosecutor said.

The court heard the defendant said he had taken the aerial off and put it in the boot of the vehicle.

The prosecutor said police had spoken to the defendant about the "bonnet catch" and it was confirmed that it wasn't operating correctly, "allowing the bonnet to rise up when the vehicle was being driven".

When cautioned, the defendant told police: "I should never have done this. I regret everything about it."

A defence barrister accepted it was a "very excessive speed" and the defendant was "over on holiday for a few days and he was driving back to get the boat".

The defendant, who had a clear record, was "in a rush" but didn't realise he was doing such a speed, the lawyer said. The barrister said it was "no excuse".

Regarding the vehicle being used in a dangerous condition, the lawyer said although there had been mention of a CB aerial he believed the charge related to the bonnet. He said the defendant was remorseful.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not be charged with dangerous driving. The judge said he took into account the clear record and guilty plea but said it was a "very fast speed".

The judge added: "He is somewhat fortunate not to have been charged with dangerous driving given the excessive speed."