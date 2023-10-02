Police noticed a car with a large crack on a windscreen and when they spoke to the motorist in County Antrim drugs offences were detected.

Sean Paul McGowan (27), with an address listed as Scally Park in Loughgiel, came to PSNI attention at Glenravel Road, Martinstown, on September 16 last year.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court to be sentenced on charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; possession of cocaine and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition which had a cracked windscreen and defects with brakes, the driver's seat and seat belts.

A prosecutor said when police spoke to the defendant they could smell cannabis and found "sandwich bags" filled with 26 grammes of herbal cannabis and there were 2 grammes of cocaine in four bags. There were "several dozen" unused bags.

When the defendant's mobile phone was examined there was evidence of him being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 2021 and September 2022. A defence barrister said the defendant has "battled drug issues".

He said the defendant works as a groundsman and was selling cannabis to his "friends" making a small profit and that was being used to help fund McGowan's own habit.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Be under no illusion, those who deal in drugs can expect a custodial sentence. The only thing saving you from custody is the fact that you are in employment; you are contributing to society; and the fact that this was, in the prosecution's opinion, a situation of low level supply to friends".