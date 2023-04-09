Police noticed man leaving off-licence was unsteady on his feet before he got into vehicle

PSNI officers in an unmarked car were in a garage forecourt when they spotted a man was "unsteady on his feet" as he exited a Winemark before getting into a vehicle at Antrim Road in Ballymena.

The vehicle began to move and when police stopped it and spoke to John Swinbank (56), of Lettercreeve in Ballymena, on March 10 this year, his speech was slurred.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that the defendant, who had a clear record, had been drinking at home and had gone out to "clear his head".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Advertisement

Advertisement