Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Police noticed man leaving off-licence was unsteady on his feet before he got into vehicle

PSNI officers in an unmarked car were in a garage forecourt when they spotted a man was "unsteady on his feet" as he exited a Winemark before getting into a vehicle at Antrim Road in Ballymena.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

The vehicle began to move and when police stopped it and spoke to John Swinbank (56), of Lettercreeve in Ballymena, on March 10 this year, his speech was slurred.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 82 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that the defendant, who had a clear record, had been drinking at home and had gone out to "clear his head".

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
Read More
Mid and East Antrim mayoral team's invite to US ‘Friendship City’

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £400.