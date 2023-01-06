Kathy Mary Elizabeth Smyth (38) from Drumlane Road, Upperlands, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving with excess alcohol in breath.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday (January 4) that on October 16, 2022, police were on mobile patrol in the Magherafelt area.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4am they observed a white Mercedes car driving very slowly in the 30mph zone at Desertmartin Road.
The lawyer said police signalled for the car to stop and on speaking to the defendant, they noticed that her speech was slurred.
Smyth was taken to Antrim custody suite where she provided an evidential specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 40mg of alcohol in breath.
A lawyer explained the defendant had received a call from a friend asking for a lift. She was driving slowly as she was trying to locate the correct house.