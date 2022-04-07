Police noticed smell of cannabis coming from vehicle

Twenty-three-year-old Darryl Kevin McCann from Lisnastrane Park, Coalisland, admitted a charge of possessing cannabis.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy arising out of an incident on December 4 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that police on mobile patrol in the Cookstown area stopped a car.

Dungannon Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courhouse in Derry / Londonderry.

She said on speaking to the driver, police noticed a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle.

She said the defendant was a rear seat passenger and a subsequent search uncovered a grinder containing a small amount of cannabis.

A defence lawyer pleaded with the court to give McCann credit for his full admission.

He explained that he is in full time employment as a window fitter and he regretted this incident.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant is soon to turn 24 and no longer uses cannabis, and hopes not to come before the court again.

He asked the court to give the defendant credit for the way he has met the charge.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan expressed the hope McCann is no longer using cannabis. He said he would deal with the matter with a financial penalty, and warned that this would not be the case if he came before the court in the future.