Police offered drunk man a lift home but he then tried to headbutt officer in face

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 10:33 BST
Police offered to bring an intoxicated man home but he then attempted to headbutt an officer in the face.

Conor Bryan Martin (25), of Magheralane Road, Randalstown, admitted charges of assaulting an officer; resisting another officer and being disorderly in Randalstown on June 16 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that around 11pm police saw an intoxicated male was on the ground at New Street.

Police helped him to his feet. He was "heavily intoxicated" and officers offered to bring him home. He became aggressive and was swearing loudly.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

He was warned about his behaviour and shouted abuse and attempted to grab an officer's bodyworn camera. He was arrested and tried to break free and was brought to the ground and handcuffed.

A prosecutor said police offered to "de-arrest" the defendant if he moderated his behaviour but he continued to swear.

A cell van was called and on arrival at Antrim Police Station he refused to get out unless his handcuffs were removed.

He then "swung his head back, came towards (an officer), attempting to headbutt him and narrowly avoiding his face".

The defendant told the court there was "no excuse" and he "shouldn't have done it" and "I know they are only trying to do their job. I do apologise for doing it".

The defendant was fined £350.