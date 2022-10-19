Police officer injured while responding to a domestic incident in Lisburn
A police officer has sustained injuries while responding to the report of an assault in the Duncans Park area of Lisburn on Tuesday evening (October 18).
Following the incident. Lisburn Superintendent Julie Mullan said: “Officers attended the report of a domestic incident at a house in the area at around 6.05 pm on Tuesday.
“A man in the property became aggressive punching one of the officers in the face a number of times before head-butting them. He continued to be aggressive and punched another officer.
“One of the officers was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.
Most Popular
“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”