Police officer injured while responding to a domestic incident in Lisburn

Following the incident. Lisburn Superintendent Julie Mullan said: “Officers attended the report of a domestic incident at a house in the area at around 6.05 pm on Tuesday.

“A man in the property became aggressive punching one of the officers in the face a number of times before head-butting them. He continued to be aggressive and punched another officer.

“One of the officers was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to their face.

A police officer has been injured during an incident in Lisburn

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.