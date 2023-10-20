Register
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Police officer is charged with assaulting four people following alleged incident at hotel

A police officer has been charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly at a hotel in County Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The 30-year-old, with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year when the officer was off-duty.

The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'. The accused was not present in court.

A defence lawyer said he was seeking an anonymity in respect of the officer being named by media. Media representatives said they wished to make submissions regarding the application.

A judge said he would make an interim anonymity order until the application is considered again on October 26.