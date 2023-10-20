Police officer is charged with assaulting four people following alleged incident at hotel
A police officer has been charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly at a hotel in County Antrim.
The 30-year-old, with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol. The charges relate to September 21/22 this year when the officer was off-duty.
The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'. The accused was not present in court.
A defence lawyer said he was seeking an anonymity in respect of the officer being named by media. Media representatives said they wished to make submissions regarding the application.
A judge said he would make an interim anonymity order until the application is considered again on October 26.