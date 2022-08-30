Police officer spat at and head-butted in Tyrone assault

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said : “We received a report that two males had been assaulted at a licensed premises in the Main Street area on Monday, 29th August, evening.

“The 33-year-old male suspect left the premises and was later located by police in the Fairview Gardens area of Dromore.

“While being arrested on suspicion of common assault, the male began shouting and lashed out an officer, breaking his radio mic.

Police officer was spat at and head-butted.

“He continued to be aggressive and kicked the officer twice in the head and also head-butted and spat at him and further attempted to head-butt another officer.

“The police officer was taken to hospital for treatment. We have arrested the male on suspicion of a number of offences, including, common assault, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“This was a horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened.

“Our officers’ work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.