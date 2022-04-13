Loading...

Police officer suffered facial injuries during Portglenone incident

A man is expected to appear in court tomorrow following an incident at Portglenone on Tuesday in which a police officer sustained facial injuries.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:02 pm

The 32-year-old was arrested after a one-vehicle road traffic collision on April 12.

He has been charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, failure to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so and failing to remain at and report an accident where damage was caused.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Bishop Street Courthouse.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Read More

Read More
PSNI investigating theft of much-loved working sheepdogs