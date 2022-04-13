Police officer suffered facial injuries during Portglenone incident

The 32-year-old was arrested after a one-vehicle road traffic collision on April 12.
He has been charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, failure to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so and failing to remain at and report an accident where damage was caused.
He is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Thursday).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.