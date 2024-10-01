Police officer was spat at in the face whilst driving
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rory Patrick Doey (27), with an address listed as Hartington Court in Belfast, admitted an assault on September 17, 2022.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant had been arrested in the Bridge Street area of Ballymena.
In the police vehicle the defendant was being verbally abusive and spat on the officer.
The defendant continued to spit when taken out of the vehicle and then spat on the officer's uniform after a cell van had been tasked.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had struggled with addiction and had "no recollection" of the spitting incidents. The defendant had 87 previous convictions.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he readily considers immediate jail for anybody who spits in the face of a police officer but said the case should have been dealt with in a more timely fashion as the defendant had been before courts a number of times since 2022.
The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for three years.