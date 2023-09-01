Police officers’ details posted on Dungiven bus shelter
In a statement on Friday afternoon in relation to the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.
“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”
Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.
It was one of a number of controversies that led to calls for the Chief Constable to step down. However, following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday, Simon Byrne said he was not resigning.