Police are investigating after a poster with the details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night (Thursday).

In a statement on Friday afternoon in relation to the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

Police are appealing for information over the bus shelter poster incident. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.