Police Ombudsman investigating death of man (76) in Lurgan police station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Blaxall died at the police shortly after midday on November 14 and the Ombudsman’s office is investigating the circumstances of his death.
Today the Ombudsman’s Office appealed for witnesses who may have seen an elderly man in the area of Bush village, near Dungannon, in the hours leading up to his death on Tuesday 14 November.
-
Read more: Firefighters from Lurgan, Armagh, Lisburn and Belfast help quell blaze at house near Derrymacash says NI Fire and Rescue Service
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
The man had reported feeling unwell and collapsed while being taken from the station’s custody suite for medical treatment.A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s Office said: “As is normal procedure following a death in custody, police informed our investigators who then commenced an independent investigation to examine the course of events leading up to the death.
“We understand Mr Blaxall may have been in a number of areas around Bush village, outside Dungannon, before being arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.
“These included the Mullaghteige Road, the Elms housing estate and the Bush Road.
“We are therefore appealing for witnesses who may have seen an elderly man with a walking stick, wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a dark-coloured backpack, in any of these areas between 7.30am and 8.35am on 14 November 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We would also be interested in speaking to anyone who saw a police car pulling over to the side of the road in the Peatlands area of Dungannon shortly before 9am.
“Anyone who may be able to help, is asked to contact our freephone witness line, which is 0800 032 7880.”