The Police Ombudsman has appealed for witnesses following death of 76-year-old man in police custody in Lurgan Police Station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Blaxall died at the police shortly after midday on November 14 and the Ombudsman’s office is investigating the circumstances of his death.

Today the Ombudsman’s Office appealed for witnesses who may have seen an elderly man in the area of Bush village, near Dungannon, in the hours leading up to his death on Tuesday 14 November.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan Police Station, Church Place, Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man had reported feeling unwell and collapsed while being taken from the station’s custody suite for medical treatment.A spokesman for the Police Ombudsman’s Office said: “As is normal procedure following a death in custody, police informed our investigators who then commenced an independent investigation to examine the course of events leading up to the death.

“We understand Mr Blaxall may have been in a number of areas around Bush village, outside Dungannon, before being arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.

“These included the Mullaghteige Road, the Elms housing estate and the Bush Road.

“We are therefore appealing for witnesses who may have seen an elderly man with a walking stick, wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a dark-coloured backpack, in any of these areas between 7.30am and 8.35am on 14 November 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would also be interested in speaking to anyone who saw a police car pulling over to the side of the road in the Peatlands area of Dungannon shortly before 9am.