Police ordered man to ‘drop to his knees’ during Larne town centre ‘stand-off’

Daniel Brownlee (25), with an address listed as Curran Road in the town, admitted possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon at Main Street on the evening of March 13.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer, whom he spat at whilst being taken to a cell; and he caused criminal damage to a PSNI cell van by urinating and leaving blood inside.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 6.05pm police received a call from Simon Community hostel in Larne about the defendant being abusive to staff and “they had to lock themselves in the office”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

He then went to Main Street “armed with a screwdriver”.

When police stopped Brownlee he raised the screwdriver “in an aggressive manner” towards officers.

The prosecutor said: “He was instructed to drop the weapon and get on his knees otherwise force would be used. After a short stand-off the defendant dropped to his knees and dropped the weapon which was secured then by police”.

A defence lawyer said drug addiction was the background to the offending.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “poor record”.

The judge said the cases before the court were “nasty”.