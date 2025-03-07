Police prevent vehicle pursuit by stopping car on A1
A car registered in the Republic of Ireland was stopped on Friday March 7, 2025, on the A1 by the Sprucefield Interceptor Team in a bid to prevent a pursuit on the busy road.
Checks on police systems showed that the vehicle, a Ford Focus, had been involved in fuel thefts during previous visits to Northern Ireland.
According to police, on this occasion the driver only held an Irish Learners permit, which only allows them to drive in the country of issue.
Checks at the roadside also revealed that there was no valid policy of insurance on the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged to court for a number of motoring offences and the vehicle was seized by the police.