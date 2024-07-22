Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are investigating a series of reports in Larne overnight which included arson, criminal damage and a firearms incident.

Detective Inspector Crothers said: "We received reports that between approximately 11pm and 11.15pm on Sunday, July 21, petrol bombs had been thrown at two homes, and windows smashed and graffiti daubed at another.

"Two windows were smashed at the first property in the St John's Place area, and a petrol bomb had caused scorch and smoke damage caused to the living room. Thankfully the persons present were uninjured.

"At the second property, in the Elizabeth Avenue area, an upstairs window had been smashed by a petrol bomb and scorch and smoke damage caused to a bedroom. No-one was at home at the time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

"The third report was made regarding a property in Cedric Street. Two windows had been smashed, and graffiti sprayed at the front of the house. A family, including children, were present at the time.

"The attack on the property in Cedric Street is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime. There is no place in our society for such behaviour, and it's particularly shocking that this type of attack should be carried out while young children are present.

"We are grateful that no-one was injured, though we are very aware that we could potentially have been dealing with much more serious consequences this morning."

Detective Inspector Crothers continued: "At around 4am on Monday, July 22, we received a further report that the resident of a property in Hillmount Gardens had been assaulted by one of two men who tried to entered his property with what he believed to be a gun. He was hit in the face by one of the men, sustaining a minor injury, before the men made off in different directions. He did not require medical attention.”

Police are investigating a potential link between these incidents, and anyone who has any information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/