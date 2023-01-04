Police are investigating a possible link between a series of break-ins and attempted burglaries in Ballymena town centre overnight.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “We received a report this morning, Wednesday 4 December, that entry had been gained through force into a business premises in the Thomas Street area. A sum of money and a laptop had been taken.

“A second attempt had been made to break into a second shop, also in Thomas Street and to the nearby shopping centre, however these were unsuccessful.

“A fourth attempt had been made to break into a business in the Springwell Street area. Entry had also been gained to another property in the same street.

“We believe that all of these incidents took place overnight and we are investigating a possible link between them.

“I would ask anyone who has any information or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 303 of 04/01/23.”

Alternatively, police added, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.