Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Slogans in support of Palestine and Sinn Fein appeared at the site, which is currently being transformed into an “innovative” £8.6m workspace hub, alongside anti-British, anti-Israel and GGRY (Glengormley Republican Youth) wording.

Businesses in the area, including Tim Hortons and the Hospice Shop were also targeted with similar graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a business in Newtownabbey this morning (May 8).”

Graffiti at the site of the former Glengormley PSNI Station site on May 8. (Pic: NI World).

Sergeant Culbert added: “At approximately 6.20am we received a report that offensive graffiti had been daubed sometime overnight on the windows and walls of a business in the vicinity of the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

“This is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and our appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 173 of 08/05/24.”

Anyone with information is advised that they can also make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report, or to Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “The new workspace hub site was one of a number of premises affected by a spate of graffiti attacks.

“The graffiti was reported to council earlier today (Wednesday) and a contractor has been tasked to clean the site. Other property owners affected by the graffiti have been informed.