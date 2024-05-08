Police probing 'sectarian' graffiti in Glengormley

Police in Newtownabbey have launched an investigation after republican-themed graffiti was daubed at a number of locations in Glengormley, including on hoarding at the former PSNI station site at the junction of the Antrim Road and Glenwell Road.
By Russell Keers
Published 8th May 2024, 16:01 BST
Slogans in support of Palestine and Sinn Fein appeared at the site, which is currently being transformed into an “innovative” £8.6m workspace hub, alongside anti-British, anti-Israel and GGRY (Glengormley Republican Youth) wording.

Businesses in the area, including Tim Hortons and the Hospice Shop were also targeted with similar graffiti.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a business in Newtownabbey this morning (May 8).”

Graffiti at the site of the former Glengormley PSNI Station site on May 8. (Pic: NI World).Graffiti at the site of the former Glengormley PSNI Station site on May 8. (Pic: NI World).
Sergeant Culbert added: “At approximately 6.20am we received a report that offensive graffiti had been daubed sometime overnight on the windows and walls of a business in the vicinity of the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

“This is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and our appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 173 of 08/05/24.”

Anyone with information is advised that they can also make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report, or to Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “The new workspace hub site was one of a number of premises affected by a spate of graffiti attacks.

“The graffiti was reported to council earlier today (Wednesday) and a contractor has been tasked to clean the site. Other property owners affected by the graffiti have been informed.

“The cost of the damage to the site is currently unknown, but anticipated around £180-£200.”