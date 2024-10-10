Police probing theft of phone and broadband infrastructure make arrests in Dungannon and Armagh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested in the Dungannon and Armagh areas by detectives investigating the theft of phone and broadband network infrastructure.

Police say five separate properties were searched, with the assistance of Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers, in Armagh and Dungannon. Three men aged 36, 38 and 60 were also arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

Detective Inspector Handley, who led the operation, said: “The thefts targeted 20 locations between December 2022 and August 2024 and are being treated as an attack on Northern Ireland’s national infrastructure by what we believe to be an organised criminal group.

We’ve been working closely with the Openreach Security Team and this has culminated in this morning’s operation. The cost of the cable stolen from Openreach over the past 18 months and the damage caused in its removal, runs into six figures, and has disrupted the telephone and internet services of several thousand households, mainly in rural areas.”

Police have made three arrests. Credit: Supplied

Garret Kavanagh Director of Openreach in NI said: “We’re really disappointed that rural residents have borne the brunt of criminal behaviour and theft from our network. These attacks cause significant damage and unacceptable disruption to the lives of local people and put vulnerable people at risk. We continue to work closely with the PSNI and thank them for their efforts in securing this mornings arrests.”

DI Handley added: “Thefts of network infrastructure represent not only a loss to the company or supplier but also to communities who depend on the services provided, including access to 999 emergency lines. Anyone with information regarding similar types of crime in their local area can contact police at any time by calling 101, or if a theft is in progress, 999. Information can also be provided anonymously via psni.police.uk/report.”