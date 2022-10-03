Police receive over 100 reports a month of coercive control

These figures form part of the Police Service’s Domestic Abuse messaging throughout National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to raise awareness that Domestic Abuse is not just physical, encourage reporting and signpost victims to support available to them.

Coercive control has been a criminal offence since new legislation came into force in February this year.

To date the Police Service have arrested and charged more than 170 perpetrators of this domestic abuse offence.

A rising number of domestic abuse offences, with controlling and coercive behaviours are being recorded in Northern Ireland, since new laws came into force in February 2022

Abusers are now being punished in Northern Ireland for subjecting a partner or family member to controlling behaviour such as isolating them, exploiting them financially, depriving them of basic needs, humiliating, frightening or threatening them.

Police know that these behaviours often escalate and they are concerned there may still be people out there who don’t understand that how they are being treated at home is domestic abuse, a crime.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Statistics suggest that it takes, on average, 35 incidents before a victim will come forward and report to Police. So, we know there are so many people out there who are suffering in silence.

“We will continue to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse and encourage reporting. Abusers in these cases are so incredibly manipulative, making their victims believe that what is happening to them is somehow their fault.

“We want to make it clear that domestic abuse, in any form, is never the victim’s fault. Not all abuse is physical. Just because a person is not covered in bruises doesn’t mean they’re not being abused. If you’re walking on eggshells, or have no control over your own life – this is also abuse and we can help you.”

Report to Police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999. If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.